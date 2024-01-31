Oklahoma sues vendor over alleged misuse of taxpayer cash

The state of Oklahoma has filed a lawsuit against an education funds vendor, amid allegations of misuse of taxpayer money.

The state’s lawsuit contends the vendor knowingly disbursed funds to families without ensuring proper protocols were in place to ensure those funds were spent correctly.

The lawsuit also alleges the vendor failed to maintain records, supporting its work.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said, “The pandemic was a difficult and unprecedented time for all Oklahoma families, and it was our goal to do all we could to swiftly ease some of the burdens lower income families faced as they struggled to keep their kids in school or otherwise do school from home.”

Stitt added, “We have to hold this vendor responsible and protect Oklahoma taxpayers from being left holding the bill.”



