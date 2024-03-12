Oklahoma State Senate bill to put state on permanent daylight saving time moves to House

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — One day after Oklahomans lost an hour of sleep because of daylight saving time, the Oklahoma State Senate voted to put the state on permanent daylight saving time.

Senate Bill 1200 passed 37-9 with a mix of support and opposition from both parties.

SB1200 would make last Sunday’s time change the last time Oklahomans would ever have to change their clocks.

“Sunday we moved our clocks forward to daylight saving time and hopefully it will be the last time we have to change our clocks,” said State Senator Blake Stephens (R-Tahlequah). “I’ve been working for the last four years on legislation to lock the clocks on DST and many of you in this chamber could run the bill yourself because you’ve heard many times the tremendous benefits that’s associated with it.”

Stephens said Oklahoma would join more than a dozen other states in locking their clocks and avoiding future time changes he said were no longer needed in modern American life.

“If we can get to 26 states to lock the clock, maybe this would cause Congress to finally act and pass a bill about it,” Stephens said.

Congress recently attempted to pass a bill to lock the nation’s clocks. It passed out of the U.S. Senate, but it stalled in the House because lawmakers could not agree to lock the clock on standard or daylight time.

One of the bill’s primary authors in Washington D.C. is Oklahoma U.S. Senator James Lankford (R) who said there is still an appetite to get it done on Capitol Hill for the entire country.

Opponents of the bill said they preferred to lock the clocks into standard and not daylight time.

It now moves to the Oklahoma House of Representatives for consideration. If passed, it would take effect November 1 before the next time change would occur in which Oklahomans would have to set their clocks back one hour.