Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting canceled

OKLAHOMA CITY — The next meeting of the Oklahoma State Board of Education has been canceled.

It would have been the first meeting of the board since State Superintendent Ryan Walters was accused by board members of having full frontal nudity on his office television during a closed door executive session last month.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation concluded their investigation into the matter, but it is still in the hands of Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna to determine if any criminal charges should be filed.

State lawmakers in both parties have said to our news partners at FOX23 that they are concerned the superintendent is attempting to change the law and education policy without getting board and state legislative approval.

Without such approval, his “Woke Test” for teachers, free school meal program and standardized testing changes cannot take place in Oklahoma schools even though the superintendent insists he has the power to make these changes on his own.

