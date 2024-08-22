Oklahoma schools' Title 1 funding amounts less than what districts expected

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — After previously having federal funding pulled due to what the state was calling a miscalculation, schools in Oklahoma are finally receiving those federal dollars, but it’s now less than the funding that was previously allotted to them.

Schools were supposed to receive an estimate back in May, but have not heard anything until last Thursday when the numbers were taken down.

FOX23 has heard from schools in Green Country and heard why some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle said this is an issue.

The last few months have been confusing for several districts as Title 1 funding can be hundreds of thousands of dollars, which is critical to meeting a school’s needs.

The mix-up with the totals certainly didn’t help.

FOX23 dug into some of those numbers and lawmakers said this is causing more issues.

On the website for the Oklahoma Department of Education, Title 1 funding is classified as grants towards improving the academic achievement of the disadvantaged.

It can mean a couple thousand federal dollars for smaller districts or even millions for larger ones.

FOX23 spoke with two state representatives, Oklahoma City Republican Tammy West and Tulsa Democrat Melissa Provenzano, on Wednesday just as Title 1 funding was announced.

They both said schools should have already received those federal dollars.

“Usually, you find out how much you’re going to get back in April. What that money is used for is low-income schools. You can buy extra materials, curriculum, anything you need to give kids that extra oomph,” Provenzano said.

“All of those things are put into place so that there’s a smooth start to the school year in August. When that doesn’t happen, there’s great uncertainty and scrambling at the very last minute,” West said.

Back in July, when superintendents like Bixby’s Rob Miller began to question when those estimates and funds would come, State Supt. Ryan Walters responded.

“Same time every year, it’s late August. It’s the same time every year,” Walters said.

He said nothing about the estimates they’re used to receiving in the spring.

After funds were announced last week, withdrawn and then released again Wednesday afternoon, some schools said they are getting much less money than the original total a week prior.

According to OSDE’s website, state Title 1 funds actually increased this year by about $5.5 million overall.

FOX23 also got a look at some larger districts in Green Country that shared their numbers.

Bixby Public Schools received just under $600,000 in Title 1 funds, but that was about $100,000 less than the number they received initially.

Union Public Schools received over $4 million, which is half a million more than last year, but $600,000 less than the number given a week earlier.

Tulsa Public Schools received over $20 million, which is $2 million more than last year, but $3 million less than the first estimate.

“Schools are starting out behind already and under the gun, to serve these teachers,” Provenzano said.

Those schools each told FOX23 that they’re checking with their financial teams to make sure every need is met with the official funding amount.

When FOX23 spoke to those districts, you may have noticed, none of them went on camera.

A few said they’re worried it would make them a target of the OSDE.

FOX23 also asked lawmakers about that fear and the lack of communication.

“Can you blame them,” Provenzano said.

Provenzano wasn’t surprised when FOX23 told her that schools were scared of becoming a target if they raised any concerns to the State Board of Education.

“So just this last year we had schools in this area, be targeted with threats to accreditation that were unfounded and not structured around the rules on accreditation for schools that would be stripped,” Provenzano said.

FOX23 asked West and Provenzano when the lack of communication from OSDE becomes a problem for state legislators to address.

“Well, I think we got some things already in motion to ensure better communication is taking place. With the communication, comes a building of trust and we’re going to have to have that free flow. Legislators are going to have to make sure they’re talking to their districts and they’re in communication with their superintendents,” West said.

Provenzano said it’s a problem right now.

The State Department of Education said that the reason for the withdrawal of the numbers and the release of new numbers was a glitch in the calculations.

Thursday is the monthly board meeting for the OSDE.

On the agenda, Walters is supposed to address federal funding and communication with school districts.