Oklahoma opts out of federal summer school lunch program

By April Hill
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Governor Stitt announced Thursday that our state will not be taking federal money for the second year in a row for lunches for students during the summer months.

“Oklahomans don’t look to the government for answers,” said Governor Stitt. “We look to our communities. We’re confident in our existing community partners, agencies, and initiatives that are bridging the gap.”

Gov. Stitt says the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program already provide meals.

Stitt says he’s offering relief to families by signing the grocery tax elimination bill, saving Oklahomans an average of about $800 per year at the grocery store.

