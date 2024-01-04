Oklahoma opts out of federal summer food program for kids

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma has decided not to join a summer food program for kids. Governor Kevin Stitt says there are enough programs already in place.

Stitt told the media that he just didn’t know enough about the USDA program to go through with it. In the meantime, he says no one will be hungry this summer.

According to Hunger in Oklahoma, one in every five kids faces hunger. Despite those statistics, Stitt announced to deny a new federal summertime food program for kids.

He says he wasn’t confident in the program.

“Just didn’t know enough about the program, not saying we wouldn’t do it next year but it was just too quick, we didn’t have the correct information,” Stitt said.

The program through the USDA is a summer EBT program that would add money to the EBT cards of families whose kids get free or reduced lunches during the school year.

“It’s for a very very small population that we felt like they already had access to SNAP benefits, we already have the same families on SNAP benefits, so it’s our understanding it’s going to be $120 in additional money put on a SNAP benefit card and the amount of money that it would take to get that up and running, it just didn’t seem like we could get it up and running,” Stitt said.

Regardless, Stitt is confident no kids will be hungry this summer.

“I am satisfied that kids are going to be fed in the summertime through the regular course of the DHS programs and for the needy that we have in the state of Oklahoma,” Stitt said.

The deadline for states to sign up was January 1st, however, the Cherokee Nation signed up and says the program is open to all kids, Native or not, who live within the Cherokee Nation Reservation and are eligible for the free or reduced lunch program.

“The Cherokee Nation is committed to ensuring children have access to nutritious food this summer because we know how vital food security is for families and overall health and wellness. It’s regrettable and bewildering that the state of Oklahoma is abandoning federal funding and losing an opportunity to address child food insecurity,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement.