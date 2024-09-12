Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs awarded $1.5 milion to expand access to evidence-based treatment

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Arnall Community Funds at Oklahoma City Community Foundation granted $1,542,472 to the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs (OJA).

The funds will be distributed to OJA over a three-year period to enhance access to Functional Family Therapy (FFT) in Oklahoma County, providing vital support to youth and their families across Oklahoma County, while also reducing out-of-home placement costs.

“The Arnall Community Funds were created to support evidence-based programs that bring about transformative change for Oklahomans with systemic involvement,” said Sue Ann Arnall, President of the Arnall Family Foundation. “FTT is effective and keeps youth out of incarceration and with their families where they belong. OJA’s expansion of this program will lead to brighter futures and have an untold impact on the communities they serve.”

FFT is a proven in-home model that has shown successful outcomes in treating delinquent youth in their community.

By investing in evidence-based treatments, OJA expects to save between $1,300 and $5,000 per family annually.

However, the cost of incarcerating a single youth for a year exceeds $50,000 with the likelihood of poorer outcomes for both the youth and their family long-term.

OJA is committed to implementing evidence-based practices and programs proven effective.

With the financial support from the Arnall Community Funds for this specific effort, OJA aims to provide a necessary treatment to youth and families, ultimately leading to a safer community.

“We are thrilled to receive this funding to expand access to Functional Family Therapy,” said Shel Millington, OJA Deputy Director. “This evidence-based treatment has shown tremendous success in helping youth and their families, and we are confident that by making it more widely available, we can make a significant impact on improving outcomes for Oklahoma County.”