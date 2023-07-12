Oklahoma offers online voting registration

It’s now easier to register to vote in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma is now the 41st state to offer on-line voter registration.

In a news release, State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said “Oklahoma’s new Online Voter Registration System allows citizens to securely complete and submit a Voter Registration Application electronically from a desktop or mobile device.”

Ziriax added, “Best of all, the system has undergone rigorous testing to ensure it is safe and secure.”

It was eight years ago that the Oklahoma legislature authorized online voter registration.

To register online, Oklahoma state law requires applicants must be a U.S. citizen and Oklahoma resident who is at least 18 years old or who will be 18 by the next election day.

Also, applicants must have a valid Oklahoma driver’s license or state-issued identification card. Voter registration applications are reviewed by the county election board.

