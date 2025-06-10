Oklahoma National Guard troops not planning to participate in June 14 military parade

The Oklahoma National Guard said there are no plans to participate in the U.S. Army’s 250th Anniversary Grand Military Parade.

The parade is scheduled to coincide with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday on June 14.

Oklahoma National Guard officials told our news partners at FOX23 there are no current plans for Oklahoma troops to attend the parade, which the Trump administration said will feature flyovers, military vehicles, living history reenactments and tributes to men and women in uniform.

