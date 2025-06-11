Oklahoma meteorologist Gary England passes away at 85

A legendary Oklahoma meteorology has passed away.

Gary England, who spent decades innovating severe weather coverage to help keep Oklahomans safe, died Tuesday at the age of 85.

England’s family confirmed the meteorologist passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.

Gary England was the first to implement commercial Doppler radar and the first person in history to use it to warn the public. He also innovated the storm time arrival warning system and brought storm video coverage to TV’s everywhere. England retired in 2013, but his contribution to weather coverage lives on.

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford released a statement on England’s passing.

“Cindy and I are saddened by the passing of Gary England—a U.S. Navy veteran and pioneering force in television meteorology. Born and raised in Seiling, Oklahoma, Gary earned international recognition for his groundbreaking innovations in weather technology, including implementing the world’s first commercial Doppler weather radar in 1981 and becoming the first person in history to use it to issue direct warnings to the public. His innovations in advanced warnings undoubtedly saved countless lives across the country. Generations of Oklahomans will remember his winsome, “Let’s check it out” and his celebration each week of “Friday night in the big town.” He was our early warning and our calm in the storm. Cindy and I are praying for his wife, Mary, of 63 years, and all who loved him as they grieve his loss.”