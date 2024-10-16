Local

Oklahoma meat recall expands to 12-million pounds

By April Hill
DURANT, Okla. — A nationwide recall of meat out of Durant, Oklahoma, has now expanded.

Officials say nearly 12 million pounds of poultry products may be contaminated with listeria bacteria.

The recall includes ready-to-eat meals sent to schools, restaurants and grocery stores like Costco, Trader Joes, Target and Walmart.

The meat used in those products was processed at a plant in Durant operated by BrucePac.

No illnesses linked to the recall have been confirmed.

The recalled foods can be identified by establishment numbers “51205 or P-51205″ inside or under the USDA mark of inspection.

Click HERE to search list.

