Oklahoma Marine among 3 found dead at North Carolina gas station

SEMINOLE, Okla — An Oklahoma Marine was found dead at a gas station in North Carolina alongside two other Marines.

According to the North Carolina medical examiner’s office, 23-year-old Merax Dockery and his two fellow service members died of carbon monoxide poisoning. The U.S. Marine Corps said Dockery was from Pottawatomie County. He grew up in nearby Seminole.

The community of Seminole mourned his loss, remembering his accomplishments and thanking him for his service. Dockery joined the Marines after graduating from Seminole High School in 2019.

The community said Dockery was made to be a Marine. He was strong, loyal, and compassionate.

“All he ever wanted to do was prove he could do something with his life and he did. He did a lot with his life and I’m proud of him for everything that he accomplished,” said Michael Tiger, a friend of Dockery.

They also remembered the things he loved.

“Cross country state champion. Ran track for four years. That was a passion he had,” said Shane Stanfill, former teacher and coach of Dockery.

“He loved playing guitar. He was picking up how to play guitar. Anytime he Facetimed me, at least he was always playing it,” said Annabell Hallmark, Dockery’s friend.

Now, they mourn his loss.

“I’m just very thankful for the service that he gave to us and for fighting for our country. I think he was loved by many more people than he thought he was,” said Maria Ramirez, Dockery’s friend.

They said they were honored they had the chance to be a part of his life.

“I hope they understand the impact he had on many, many people, probably anyone he came in contact with,” Stanfill said.

His friends and family said they’re planning ways to honor his life.