Local

Oklahoma man executed in Syria

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff
Syria Clashes Bedouin fighters sit under the shade of an olive tree outside a temporary shelter housing Bedouin families who fled their homes in Shahba, a town in Syria's southern Sweida province, due to clashes between Bedouin clans and Druze militias, in the town of Nahtah, in the eastern part of Daraa province, Syria, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki) (Omar Sanadiki/AP)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin shared on Facebook that an Oklahoman was executed with his family in Syria. 

In his post, Sen. Mullin said that an “American citizen from Oklahoma was brutally executed alongside his family members in Syria.” 

Sen. Mullin said he is working with partners in the region to learn more. 

Senator James Lankford shared on social media that he and his wife are “heartbroken by the death of Hosam Saraya.” 

“Hosam was an Oklahoma and member of the Druze community who was tragically executed alongside other members of his family in Syria,” said Sen. James Lankford. 

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!