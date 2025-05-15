Oklahoma legislature and Gov. Stitt announce comprehensive budget agreement

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A new budget agreement focused on reducing taxes, investing in infrastructure and strengthening Oklahoma’s business-friendly climate was announced by Governor Kevin Stitt, Senate President Pro Tempore Lonnie Paxton and House Speaker Kyle Hilbert.

The new, comprehensive agreement includes a quarter-point tax cut to the state income tax, a consolidation of income tax brackets, and a plan for zero income tax.

“Our agreement shows the kind of leadership that Oklahomans expect — fiscally responsible, conservative governance,” said Governor Stitt. “We’re delivering a tax cut for every Oklahoman, investing in critical infrastructure, public safety and education, and making smart, one-time investments that will strengthen Oklahoma for the long haul. I’m proud that under my administration, we’ve cut over a billion dollars in taxes, put more than $5 billion in savings, and continued to chart a path towards zero income tax while slowing the growth of government.”

All parties agreed on key spending priorities such as providing funds for a new veterinary hospital at OSU in Stillwater, a pediatric heart hospital at OU in Oklahoma City, and funds for infrastructure investments in Oklahoma.

“This is a fiscally conservative budget that takes care of all of Oklahoma, investing in critical needs throughout the state while preserving ample surplus for future years,” said House Speaker Hilbert.

The proposed budget agreement also included significant business-friendly proposals, such as:

Behind the Meter, which will allow large-scale manufacturers and data centers to build their own power generation.

Business courts are to handle complicated business matters efficiently.

Tort reform efforts are to protect rural doctors and business owners from economic damages and lawsuits.

Expense recovery for utilities.

Senate Democratic Leader Julia Kirt shared a statement after the proposed budget was announced. It reads:

“Senate Democrats have consistently prioritized a bipartisan budget that solves real problems for Oklahomans – one that focuses on working families, not big companies and well-connected people. We’ve advocated for a budget that provides a great education for every student, not $50 million for vouchers with little to no oversight or accountability. We believe our budget should help make sure Oklahomans can see a doctor when they need one and not have to wait months for health care. We don’t believe this budget prioritizes people.”

For more information on the proposed budget, click here.,