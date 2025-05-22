Oklahoma leaders react to SCOTUS decision ending taxpayer funded Catholic charter school

Oklahoma leaders are reacting after the U.S. Supreme Court effectively ended a publicly funded Catholic charter school in the state, dividing 4-4.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court’s tie vote kept in place an Oklahoma Supreme Court decision that said the plans for a taxpayer-funded Saint Isidore of Seville Online Catholic Charter School were unconstitutional. Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not participate in the vote.

Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement Thursday morning saying the issue is far from settled.

“This 4-4 tie is a non-decision. Now we’re in overtime. There will be another case just like this one and Justice Barrett will break the tie. This is far from a settled issue. We are going to keep fighting for parents’ rights to instill their values in their children and against religious discrimination.”

State Superintendent Ryan Walters said the decision amounts to religious discrimination.

“Allowing the exclusion of religious schools from our charter school program in the name of 19th century religious bigotry is wrong. As state superintendent, I will always stand with parents and families in opposition to religious discrimination and fight until all children in Oklahoma are free to choose the school that serves them best, religious or otherwise.”

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said the decision is a victory for the constitution.

“The Supreme Court’s decision represents a resounding victory for religious liberty and for the foundational principles that have guided our nation since its founding. This ruling ensures that Oklahoma taxpayers will not be forced to fund radical Islamic schools, while protecting the religious rights of families to choose any school they wish for their children.

“I have always maintained that we must faithfully uphold the Constitution, even when it requires us to make difficult decisions. I will continue upholding the law, protecting our Christian values, and defending religious liberty—regardless of how difficult the battle may be.”

Oklahoma House Democrats released a statement celebrating the decision to keep taxpayer dollars in public schools.

“The U.S. Constitution and Oklahoma Constitution were upheld today. As stated in both our state and U.S. Constitutions, Oklahomans across our state have demanded that public dollars stay in public schools, not religious or private schools. Oklahomans across our state have demanded that religious teaching stay in the home and responsibility of parents, not teachers. Today’s decision is a win for taxpayers and religious freedom. Let’s get back to work on funding and protecting our public schools.”– House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma Parent Legislative Action Committee, the lead plaintiff in the original suit, released the following statement:

“Today, we’re celebrating a huge victory for students, taxpayers, religious people, and democracy. The Supreme Court’s decision upholds the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s ruling that taxpayer funding of a religious public school is unconstitutional. The parents of OKPLAC were proud to be the original plaintiff in this case and we are thrilled with this long-awaited outcome.”

The Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian-based law firm hired by the Oklahoma State Virtual Charter School Board, said the fight is far from over.

“Oklahoma parents and children are better off with more educational choices, not fewer. While the Supreme Court’s order is disappointing for educational freedom, the 4-4 decision does not set precedent, allowing the court to revisit this issue in the future. The U.S. Supreme Court has been clear that when the government creates programs and invites groups to participate, it can’t single out religious groups for exclusion, and we will continue our work to protect this vital freedom for parents and students. We remain proud of our clients, the Oklahoma Statewide Charter School Board, and their brave stand for educational freedom.”