Oklahoma laws going into effect Nov. 1

TULSA, Okla. — Below is a list of every law going into effect on Nov. 1 in Oklahoma:
|HB1001
|Lauria and Ashley’s Law
|HB1021
|Deleting limitation on the height of motorcycle handlebars
|HB1022
|Fees, convictions for the failure to yield causing fatality or great bodily injury
|HB1052
|Activity reports from city fire departments will utilize the National Emergency Response Information System
|HB1060
|Oklahoma Uniform Easement Relocation Act of 2025
|HB1062
|Alcoholic beverages license holders may serve certain drinks if they are 18 or older
|HB1066
|Bail allowable on appeal; Prohibiting bail on appeal for certain offenses
|HB1076
|Food Truck Freedom Act
|HB1084
|Providing certain assignment of insurance benefits; declaring certain assignments null and void
|HB1089
|Horse racing; modifying what organization licensees shall negotiate and covenant
|HB1095
|Municipal Carry Act
|HB1103
|Changing certain conditions for surplus property disposal
|HB1122
|State Athletic Commission Act
|HB1124
|Statewide Recovery Fund; modifying make-up of fund
|HB1126
|Prohibiting misbranding of food; prohibiting distribution and sale of falsely advertised food
|HB1137
|Deletion of federal funding and grant requirements for the Office of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons
|HB1138
|Modifying duties of the Human Capital Management Division and the Civil Service Division of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services
|HB1157
|Liquified petroleum gas; authorizing certain investigations; requiring notifications of certain accidents or fires; removing certain appointed position
|HB1160
|Oklahoma Property and Casualty Insurance Guaranty Association Act
|HB1166
|Procedures for city and town annexation; modifying procedure for annexation of territory without consent of majority of owners
|HB1178
|Public accommodations for service animals; making certain acts unlawful; providing penalty
|HB1187
|Oklahoma Employees Insurance and Benefits Act
|HB1205
|Revenue and taxation; repeal
|HB1216
|Construction Industries Board; adding terms and penalty fees
|HB1222
|DUI; requiring certain arrested person make bail before release; requiring certain evidence be considered; requiring court make certain consideration regarding bail amount
|HB1256
|Construction skilled trade education; modifying contract terms
|HB1257
|Roofing Contractor Registration Act
|HB1270
|The Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement (ABLE) Commission must notify applicants of mistakes in submitted applications and allow applicants time to correct them.
|HB1273
|Domestic violence sentencing; providing intervention programs
|HB1356
|Requiring agriculture gates to be closed at all times; exceptions; penalties; rules
|HB1364
|Sexual obscenity; making certain acts unlawful
|HB1365
|Oklahoma Funeral Directors and Embalmers Examination
|HB1369
|Evidence of financial ability for drilling and operating wells; modifying surety amount and types
|HB1373
|Creating the Commercial Solar Facility Decommissioning Act
|HB1389
|Mammography screening; coverage for low-dose mammography screening; examinations
|HB1392
|County treasurer fee
|HB1413
|Making certain pleas or finding of guilt to stalking violations constitute a conviction for purposes of sentencing
|HB1414
|Qualifications for county sheriff; military police service
|HB1419
|Modifying definition; authorizing use of certain vehicles on certain U.S. Highways
|HB1438
|Rural Economic Action Plan grant program; monetary cap
|HB1458
|Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System; death benefits; beneficiaries; transfer; disclaimer; time period; liability
|HB1460
|Criminal procedure fees; fines; sentencing
|HB1462
|Directing courts to prioritize orders of payments of restitution in criminal court cases
|HB1486
|Designation of various memorial roads and bridges
|HB1487
|Creating various special license plates
|HB1497
|Insurance; registration of insurers; Liquidity Stress Test; confidential documents; trade secrets
|HB1498
|Insurance; prepaid funeral services; permit; application; Insurance Commissioner; violations; penalties
|HB1501
|Insurance; providing limitations on the amount of commissions payable to a public insurance adjuster; providing for codification; and providing effective date
|HB1516
|Insurance; the capacity of minors to contract for insurance; requiring parental or guardian consent; providing immunity from certain liability
|HB1542
|Agriculture weights and measures; removing the requirement to send reference standards to the National Institute of Standards and Technology
|HB1543
|Expanding powers and duties of the Oklahoma Conservation Commission
|HB1547
|Agricultural fairs and expositions; expenditure of funds; modifying language; permitting consideration of certain communications and supporting equipment; election of officers and directors of the county fair association and removal of both
|HB1549
|Private activity bond allocation
|HB1563
|Authorizing the issuance of subpoena duces tecum to businesses and commercial entities; codification
|HB1565
|Children’s Code; certain referral be immediately reported to law enforcement agency; Department of Human Services maintain certain record
|HB1566
|Neil’s Law; Oklahoma Elder Exploitation and Abuse Act
|HB1571
|Removing expiration date of the Oklahoma Route 66 Commission
|HB1579
|Salaries and expenses within Juvenile Bureaus; updating salary limits
|HB1585
|Training of pharmacy technicians
|HB1588
|The Spring Creek Watershed Study Act
|HB1592
|Providing elements of organized retail crime; penalties
|HB1595
|Increasing penalties for assault and battery offenses
|HB1597
|Harassment of first responders deemed unlawful
|HB1600
|Lori Brand Patient Bill of Rights Act of 2025
|HB1601
|The Advancing Rights for Caregiving, Health, and Extended Recovery (Maternity Leave Protection for Teachers) Act
|HB1607
|State agencies must report number of contract employees; pay; reports; granting the Office of Management and Enterprise Services certain rulemaking authority
|HB1646
|Educational requirements of real estate appraisers
|HB1663
|Online auction procedures for unpaid ad valorem
|HB1666
|Underground Facilities Damage Preventions Act
|HB1678
|Elections ending in tied votes; board selection of nominee or electee
|HB1684
|Updating definition of military surplus vehicles
|HB1693
|Clarifying evidentiary hearing requirements
|HB1731
|Clarifying when a person commits child endangerment
|HB1738
|Oklahoma Open Meeting Act; Oklahoma Open Records Act
|HB1777
|Oklahoma Citizens Participation Act
|HB1789
|Motor vehicle dealer sales responsibility
|HB1808
|The Ensuring Transparency in Prescription Drugs Prior Authorization Act
|HB1810
|Medicaid: certain prior authorization requirements for contracted entities
|HB1811
|Insurance: chronic conditions
|HB1819
|Optometry licenses; annual fees
|HB1833
|The Rethinking Paying Subminimal Wage to Persons with Disabilities Task Force
|HB1847
|Building codes; directing the Department of Human Services to work with the State Fire Marshal to develop certain guidelines; providing that certain child care homes shall not be denied a license; prohibiting stricter requirements;
|HB1850
|The Uniform Trust Code
|HB1863
|Children’s Code: Multidisciplinary child abuse team
|HB1886
|The Oklahoma Human Trafficking Justice for Victims and Advocacy Act of 2025
|HB1910
|Urban Agriculture Cost Share Program
|HB1935
|Time limit on prosecution of certain crimes
|HB1955
|Education Leadership Oklahoma program
|HB1958
|Meetings of district boards of education will be allowed to submit an affidavit in lieu of meeting minutes in certain circumstances
|HB1965
|Children’s Code; Procedure if certain jury trial is waived
|HB1991
|Authorizing defendants to post bond in another jurisdiction
|HB1993
|Clarifying crime and punishment of eluding peace officers
|HB1996
|Updating law enforcement procedure for disposing of unclaimed property
|HB2011
|Fighting Chance for Firefighters Act
|HB2013
|Sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP); Dylan’s Law
|HB2036
|Condemnation proceedings; establishing requirements for reimbursement of certain expenses when property is not acquired under condemnation process
|HB2037
|Repeals certain sections of energy conservation law
|HB2048
|340B Nondiscrimination Act
|HB2049
|Directs Oklahoma Health Care Authority to ensure Medicaid managed care plans provide transparency and comply with federal and state laws; develop a process for complaints
|HB2050
|Foreign applicants and requirements of state careers
|HB2052
|Exemption of certain domestic health maintenance organizations from certain provisions of the Health Maintenance Organizations Act
|HB2068
|Repeals statute relating to notices posted at fire alarm boxes
|HB2072
|Task Force for the Study of State Banking Services
|HB2080
|Banks and trust companies: Share or deposit accounts
|HB2081
|Child abduction prevention; Uniform Child Abduction Prevention Act
|HB2083
|Dual-office-holding; exemption for campus police officers serving in certain office
|HB2084
|Modifies license renewal and continuing education requirements for electrical contractors, journeymen, apprentices
|HB2085
|Uniform Building Code Commission; members; membership requirements; continuing education; fees
|HB2103
|Judicial Nominating Commission; recusal of member; removal of board member; campaign contributions disclosure
|HB2108
|Oklahoma Employee Insurance and Benefits Act
|HB2110
|Bringing Sitcoms Home from Hollywood Pilot Program Act
|HB2111
|Modifies Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act
|HB2131
|Procedures for advising grand juries; transcripts; hearings; witnesses
|HB2147
|Municipal Code Lien Enforcement Act of 2025
|HB2151
|The Federal Education Guidance Disclosure Act
|HB2158
|Prohibits motor vehicle factories from engaging in activities of a dealer; increases safeguards for motor vehicle dealers
|HB2159
|Prohibiting the manufacture, importation, distribution, selling, or installation of supplemental and non-regulatory airbags
|HB2160
|New Motor Vehicle Commission; approval of form; licensure; application; fees; certificates of registration; franchise; new vehicle dealers
|HB2161
|Museum property and the direction for undocumented property, loaned property, acquiring title, preservation and disposal
|HB2164
|Crimes against state revenue; modifying punishment for certain offense
|HB2165
|Procedures for operation of county government; interlocal agreements
|HB2167
|In all cases where publication of legal notices is required or allowed by law, the person or official desiring publication shall be required to pay
|HB2170
|Transferring duty to collect and enforce registered agent fee to the Secretary of State
|HB2171
|The Uniform Unlawful Restrictions in Land Records Act
|HB2260
|Revenue and taxation; defining terms; authorizing income tax credits for employers engaged in civil engineering
|HB2261
|To facilitate interstate practice of Regulated Social Workers by improving public access to competent Social Work Services.
|HB2262
|Alzheimer’s Dementia and Other Forms of Dementia Special Care Disclosure Act
|HB2263
|Making certain use of cellphones unlawful on certain stretches of road
|HB2295
|Prohibiting transfer of hospital licenses from one address to another
|HB2297
|Service Oklahoma agreement with Ireland
|HB2298
|Providing for independent prescriptive authority of Advanced Practice Registered Nurses who meet certain requirements; modifying provisions of the Oklahoma Pharmacy Act, the Oklahoma Nursing Practice Act and the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act
|HB2302
|Assignment of parking for certain officials; large vehicle inspection station
|HB2364
|Requiring inmates be assisted in receiving certain driver license before release
|HB2376
|Directing the District Attorneys Council to annually provide list of early termination applications
|HB2392
|Child custody or guardianship
|HB2459
|Mobile food establishments fire safety
|HB2619
|The Foreign Litigation Funding Prevention Act
|HB2622
|Modifies meaning of nuisance to include the repeated use of any real property or structure for illegal activities
|HB2647
|Shai Cooper Act
|HB2674
|The Statewide Official Compensation Commission
|HB2705
|Directing law enforcement agencies to inform sexual assault victims of the status of certain evidence
|HB2724
|Oklahoma Surplus Property Act
|HB2729
|Administrative Procedures Act; judicial review; establishing guidelines
|HB2731
|Administrative Procedures Act; joint resolutions
|HB2736
|Updating the requirements for accountant examination and their criminal history record checks
|HB2746
|Remote Quality Jobs Incentive Act
|HB2752
|Relates to eminent domain for electricity; determining when and when not eminent domain may be used
|HB2762
|The International Corporation Agent Political Activity Oversight Act of 2025
|HB2764
|Duties of the State Board of Equalization; certification of revenue amounts; income tax rate reduction
|HB2765
|Invest in Oklahoma Program
|HB2769
|Military Department; Adjutant General’s duties; eligibility; authority; creating National Guard CareerTech Assistance Program; creating revolving fund
|HB2778
|The Teacher Recruitment and Retention Program; income exemption; child care subsidy program; notice to Department of Human Services
|HB2798
|The Department of Human Services shall establish a statewide centralized hotline for the reporting of child abuse or neglect to the Department.
|HB2803
|Alcoholic beverages; termination of distribution agreements
|HB2804
|Prohibited acts of alcohol licensees
|HB2836
|Enacting the Safeguarding American Veteran Empowerment Act
|HB2837
|Requiring medical marijuana business employees to prove completion of education training
|HB2888
|Oklahoma Tuition Equalization Grant
|HB3671
|Authorizing Service Oklahoma to allow individuals to make certain voluntary designation
|SB1014
|Public Competitive Bidding Act of 1974; requiring local bid preference
|SB1019
|Requiring health insurance coverage of certain anesthesia services
|SB1032
|If an employee of a legally licensed establishment sells alcohol to an inappropriate buyer, it does not fall on the establishment
|SB1039
|Modifying grounds for certain denials of medical marijuana licenses
|SB1050
|Unfair Claims Settlement Practices Act
|SB1062
|The payment or promise of payment or compensation by a party to a broker does not determine what relationship, if any, has been established between the broker and a party to a transaction
|SB1073
|Requiring lottery system for certain wildlife
|SB1075
|Oklahoma Real Estate License Code: prohibition of certain practices without disclosure
|SB1076
|Administrative Workers’ Compensation Act
|SB1077
|Transporting wildlife
|SB1083
|Requiring a license for digital asset kiosk operators to engage in transactions
|SB1086
|Requiring cancellation of voter registration under certain circumstances; requiring proof of citizenship for certain purposes
|SB1089
|Determination of competency; updating procedures
|SB109
|Requiring coverage of certain genetic testing and cancer imaging
|SB111
|Decreasing number of sewage disposal system installations for certain certification
|SB1168
|The Governmental Tort Claims Act
|SB146
|Department of Public Safety Mental Wellness Division; eligibility
|SB147
|Requiring all counties to conduct post-election audits for specified elections
|SB176
|Requiring coverage for certain prescription
|SB198
|Authorizing use of certain contingency for certain real estate contracts
|SB200
|Requiring executor or administrator to make certain application to court
|SB249
|Oklahoma Tourism Development Act
|SB250
|Oklahoma Minimum Wage Act
|SB253
|Requiring Oklahoma Health Care Authority to include specific info in annual budget request for Medicaid
|SB269
|Carbon sequestration
|SB283
|Expanding yearly transaction limit of the master lease program
|SB287
|Modifying years for aerospace tax credit
|SB300
|Dissolving Oklahoma Capital Investment Board upon certain date
|SB301
|Modifying credit limit for certain institute in specific years
|SB336
|Relates to the definition of transporter; modifying definition; updating statutory language
|SB368
|Oklahoma Vessel and Motor Registration Act
|SB369
|Modifying scope of Assault and battery unlawful act
|SB375
|Allowing Commission of Public Safety to enter into interlocal agreements with state beneficiary trusts for certain purpose
|SB377
|Equipment contracts
|SB387
|Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology; eligibility
|SB403
|Modifying duties of county purchasing agent
|SB405
|Authorizing county commissioners to work with ambulance services
|SB418
|Department of Corrections; a covered entity shall designate each multi-occupancy restroom, changing room, and sleeping quarters for the exclusive use of either females or males
|SB424
|The Oklahoma Community Health Worker Act
|SB438
|Methods of payments to health insurance providers; requiring notice of fees
|SB447
|Permitting residents to forage for nuts and edible plants on state owned property
|SB448
|Nonresident hunters must gain permission from the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission to use Wildlife Management Areas
|SB450
|Repealing Oklahoma Military Base Closure Prevention Task Force
|SB462
|Allowing retired municipal police officer to retain firearm and badge
|SB473
|Rural Economic Action Plan
|SB483
|Seized alcohol; preventing sheriff from being held liable during safekeeping of seized alcohol
|SB491
|Oklahoma Open Meeting Act; authorizing executive session for certain discussion; limiting those allowed to participate in executive session
|SB494
|Removing certain language relating to CompSource Oklahoma
|SB497
|Requiring Forensic Review Board to provide notice to district attorney
|SB50
|Exempting sales tax on gun safes and guns safety devices
|SB500
|Firearms; defining terms; prohibiting governmental entities from contracting with companies unless contracts contain certain written verification;
|SB515
|Authorizing health care provider to accept certain payments
|SB516
|Roofing Contractor Registration Act
|SB518
|Medical marijuana packaging
|SB523
|County officers; assigned duties
|SB53
|Child sexual abuse material; modifying term
|SB535
|Oklahoma Open Records Act; changing requirements to complete certain records requests
|SB536
|County election boards; authorizing actions by assistant secretary under certain circumstances
|SB54
|Modifying scope and sentencing provisions for certain motor vehicle offenses
|SB541
|Updating provisions related to assault and battery
|SB573
|Requiring information be sent to the Oklahoma Commerce Department to qualify for certain tax exemption
|SB574
|Expanding approved purposes for opioid grant awards; authorizing use of funds by the Attorney General
|SB575
|Oklahoma Local Development and Enterprise Zone Leverage Act
|SB577
|Ad valorem tax; requiring submission of information for eligibility of certain tax exemptions
|SB582
|Updating fiscal years requiring estimated revenue collections
|SB586
|Oklahoma Quality Jobs Program Act
|SB59
|Providing exemptions for organization providing clothing or supplies to students
|SB599
|Changing scope of punishments for lewd or indecent acts to a child
|SB600
|Court fees; which relates to flat fee schedule; increasing certain assessment
|SB607
|Oklahoma Evidence Code; admissibility of certain statements in proceedings
|SB61
|Designation of several memorial highways and bridges
|SB630
|Expanding scope of specific offense related to rape
|SB631
|Expanding scope of acts that require minimum percentage of sentence to be served
|SB634
|Adding members to Impaired Driving Prevention Advisory Committee
|SB638
|Unfair Sales Act
|SB641
|The Oklahoma Motor Vehicle Consumer Protection Act
|SB644
|Massage Therapy Practice Act; updating
|SB652
|Updating permissible dates for certain elections; authorizing special elections
|SB657
|Justifiable homicide; allowing appeal of ruling to Court of Criminal Appeals
|SB658
|Prohibiting certain actions by DHS relating to adoptive and foster parents
|SB669
|State Dental Act; updating
|SB677
|Repealing provision prohibiting surcharge on use of credit and debit card
|SB681
|Ad valorem tax; requiring notice of increase to include info on limit of fair cash value
|SB690
|Authorizing certain attainment of earned credits
|SB694
|Detachment of municipal territory
|SB701
|Expanding classes and programs offered to Muskogee residents
|SB723
|The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs and exempt positions; removing obsolete language; providing certain exemption
|SB730
|Requiring Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics to develop new program
|SB731
|Updating hearsay exception in the Oklahoma Evidence Code
|SB742
|Updating scope of applicability related to lawful carry
|SB751
|Updating certain construction value
|SB76
|Authorizing parole revocation by entity
|SB774
|Medical marijuana licenses; requiring barcode
|SB777
|Allowing harvesting of certain fish and aquatic species
|SB786
|Increasing fine and prohibiting certain consumption of medical marijuana
|SB789
|Pharmacy benefit managers allowed to use of certain records without limitations of date or source for certain purposes
|SB804
|Requiring assisted living centers to create internal quality assurance committees
|SB805
|Enacting the Dietitian Licensure Compact
|SB808
|Clarifying certain exemption from referral to physical therapy
|SB83
|Makes modifications to rules for inmate trust funds
|SB831
|Increasing amount of per diem for members of Election Boards
|SB837
|Modifying special license plate
|SB85
|Increasing county jail reimbursement rate amount
|SB861
|Updating reference to gang-related offenses
|SB870
|The Accountability, Transparency, and Protection for Exploited Youth Act
|SB873
|University Hospitals Authority Act will not require a certificate of need; requires University hospitals to operate a public Level 1 Trauma Center
|SB877
|Requiring certain continuing education course for real estate licensees on deed theft
|SB889
|Requiring hospitals to make and maintain a list of all standard charges for all hospital items; requires hospitals to ensure this list is available at all times to the public online
|SB890
|Local Government Campaign Finance and Financial Disclosure Act
|SB891
|Removing certain packing and labeling requirements on Kratom products
|SB897
|Corporation Commission; updating termination date of Plugging Fund
|SB901
|Prohibiting Office of Management and Enterprise Services from marketing certain insurance products
|SB903
|Adding member to the Advisory Committee on Medical Care for Public Assistance Recipients
|SB906
|Establishing pharmacy staffing ratio
|SB911
|Employment Security Act of 1980; updating
|SB920
|Requiring permit for construction within location of a heliport or vertiport; granting Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics certain authority
|SB925
|Authorizing victims of title theft to file a notice of fraudulent conveyance; establishing felony offenses for title theft
|SB930
|Grants the State of Oklahoma concurrent jurisdiction on specific U.S. military installations to ensure law enforcement services are available especially for the enforcement of juvenile matters
|SB95
|Workers’ compensation; updating
|SB951
|Modifies granting process for commercial and agricultural leases
|SB957
|Updating investment procedures for local governments
|SB981
|Authorizing rejection of bail under certain circumstance
|SB999
|Updating Uniform Unclaimed Property Act
