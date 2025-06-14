Oklahoma lawmakers and officials respond to shootings of Minnesota lawmakers

OKLAHOMA — Oklahoma lawmakers and officials are responding to the politically motivated shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers.

On Saturday, Democratic former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed while Democratic State Senator John Hoffman and his wife were injured by the same man.

Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton (R-Tuttle), stated, “This horrific act is not just an attack on these public servants and their families, it is an attack on every American who believes in the rule of law, the peaceful exchange of ideas and the importance of civic duty.

We can disagree strongly on policy and still hold space for one another’s humanity. Violence is not and will never be an acceptable response to political differences. Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senator John Hoffman have dedicated their lives to serving the people of Minnesota. This violent, senseless act is absolutely heartbreaking. I pray for their families and loved ones during this time. The Oklahoma House and Senate stand united in unequivocal condemnation of violence, no matter the source or circumstance."

House Speaker Kyle Hilbert (R-Bristow), said, “Political violence is a threat to our democracy and to the very foundation of civil society. There is no place in our nation for violence of any kind, let alone politically motivated attacks on those who serve in public office and their families. As a husband and the father of young children, the idea of someone coming into my home because we may disagree politically is terrifying and heartbreaking.

We pray for Speaker Hortman, Senator Hoffman and their families and for strength in the difficult days ahead. Oklahoma stands in solidarity with the Minnesota Legislature and renews its call for decency, civility and the peaceful resolution of our differences."

Senate Minority Leader Julia Kirt (D-Oklahoma City) stated, “My heart is broken for the elected officials and their loved ones that were assassinated or injured this morning. This is a shocking assault on democracy throughout our nation. I personally knew Speaker Melissa Hortman—she was an outstanding public servant and extremely kind.

Violence of this nature has no place in our country and we should have no tolerance of it. I stand together with my colleagues to condemn this horrific crime, pray for the families of those killed and wounded, and look to law enforcement to bring the assailant to justice."

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) said, “I am heartbroken to lose my friend and colleague Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband to an act of senseless, political violence. Melissa and I served on the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee Board of Directors together. Minnesota has lost an amazing leader and her husband to a horrid act.

I am praying for their families as they navigate this incredible loss, and I am praying for recovery for Sen. John Hoffman and his wife. Political violence is an attack on democracy and the principles of freedom this country was built upon. Oklahoma joins Minnesota in mourning this devastating loss and standing firm against political violence in any form."

Tulsa Police Chief Dennis Larsen also responded to the situation, stating, “The targeted attack on Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses is a tragedy that affects our entire nation. On behalf of the Tulsa Police Department, our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends who are now grieving. We also extend our support to the law enforcement officers who are actively investigating and pursuing those responsible for these heinous acts.”