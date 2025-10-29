Oklahoma launches Hospital Price Finder Tool as new transparency law takes place

Oklahomans will soon have an easier way to compare hospital costs across the state.

Governor Kevin Stitt announced a new partnership with a national advocacy group to launch OklahomaHospitalPrices.org, a website designed to make healthcare pricing more transparent.

The announcement comes as Senate Bill 889, a state law reinforcing federal hospital price transparency rules. The law takes effect on November 1 and was authored by State Representative Mark Lepak.

SB 889 requires all hospitals in Oklahoma to publicly post their standard charges for treatments, procedures, and services.

“Putting power back in consumers’ hands is the ultimate goal,” said Governor Stitt. “We believe this will hel;p lower healthcare costs across Oklahoma.”

The new Hospital Price Finder Tool allows users to search and compare costs from hospital to hospital, as well as by insurance provider and procedure type.

“OklahomaHospitalPrice.org will show the actual price files posted by hospitals so families can search for affordable care and know what they’ll pay before they get the bill,” said Cynthia Fisher, founder of Patients’ Rights Advocate, the nonprofit that developed the tool.

Rep. Lepak said transparency is key to lowering long-term healthcare costs.

“If we want to control costs and still be the best in the world at delivering care, we need better-educated patients,” said Lepak.

Supporters hope the new requirements will help reduce surprise bulls and highlight pricing differences between hospitals for the same services.

Governor Stitt said the effort brings healthcare in line with other industries when it comes to price visibility.

“Now as a patient, you can see costs up front and shop around for the best price,” Stitt said. “That’s good for everyone.”

To see the full press conference, click here.

To read Senate Bill 889, click here.

