Oklahoma home ownership rates drop

Since the turn of the century, the state of Oklahoma has seen the eighth-largest drop in home ownership in the nation.

The data uncovered by RubyHome Luxury Real Estate indicates in 2000 Oklahoma had a home ownership rate of 72.7 percent.

The rate dropped to 68.5 in 2022.

A spokesman with the real estate firm said, “With the general trend since 2000 dictating that the current younger generation are less likely that their parents to ultimately own a home, it’s interesting to see the state who are most susceptible to this phenomenon. With this trend seemingly perpetuating, it will be pertinent to see whether these home ownership rates continue to decline or if the states most affected can reverse the trend.”

Virginia recorded the largest decrease in the percentage of homeowners.

North Dakota and Ohio had the second and third largest decline in home ownership.