Oklahoma Highway Patrol seize nearly 50 pounds of fentanyl in traffic stop

OKLAHOMA — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol say troopers seized nearly 50 pounds of illicit fentanyl in a traffic stop in early August.

Authorities say troopers stopped a car hauler on August 1 on Interstate 40 in a rural area of Oklahoma for following too closely. Troopers received consent to the search the vehicle and discovered 49.55 pounds of fentanyl hidden in a concealed void in one of the trailered cars.

“Removing this fentanyl from circulation prevents a catastrophic amount of poison from reaching communities, potentially saving thousands of lives.” OHP said in a social media post.