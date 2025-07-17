Local

Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs hosting hiring event in Claremore July 22

By Ben Morgan
Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs
By Ben Morgan

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) will be hosting a hiring event on July 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Claremore Veterans Home, located at 3001 West Blue Starr Drive.

The open positions are both for full-time and part-time roles. The pay rates for them are:

  • Registered Nurses (RN): $36-$43/hour
  • Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN): $31-$33/hour
  • Patient Care Assistant (PCA): $20-$23/hour
  • Advanced Certified Medication Aide (ACMA): $25/hour
  • Kitchen Staff: $14.68-$15.68/hour
  • Housekeeping/Custodial Staff: $12.81-$13.68/hour
  • Linen/Clothing Specialist: $12.81-$13.68/hour

ODVA says there will also be more positions available. They are also offering sign-on bonuses for full-time staff. They are:

  • RN: $12,000 paid out over 6 months
  • LPN: $10,000 paid out over 6 months
  • PCA: $6,000 paid out over 4 months
  • ACMA: $6,000 paid out over 4 months
  • Dietary Staff: $6,000 paid out over 4 months

ODVA is asking applicants to bring a resume, a photo ID, and any relevant certifications or licenses. They say walk-ins are welcome, and they will conduct on-the-spot interviews for candidates.

“Working at the Claremore Veterans Home provides an opportunity to make a meaningful impact by serving those who have served our nation,” the press release states. “We offer competitive pay, benefits packages, retirement, and the chance to work in a supportive environment dedicated to the care and well-being of our veteran residents.”

For more information, you can contact the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs at 405-523-4032.

