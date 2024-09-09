Local

Oklahoma Department of Corrections searching for inmate

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

Lester Hampton

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

PONCA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who walked away from a halfway house in Ponca City on Saturday.

ODOC says 62-year-old Lester Hampton was last seen around 11:51 a.m. at the Bridgeway Halfway House.

Hampton is serving 10 years for second-degree burglary out of Sequoyah County, ODOC says.

ODOC says Hampton has an “OKIE” tattoo on his abdomen and an “In memory of Mom and Dad” tattoo on his back.

If you have information on the inmate’s location, call the Department of Corrections Fugitive Warrants Division at 405-425-2570 or 911.

Do not approach Hampton.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!