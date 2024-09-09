Oklahoma Department of Corrections searching for inmate

PONCA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who walked away from a halfway house in Ponca City on Saturday.

ODOC says 62-year-old Lester Hampton was last seen around 11:51 a.m. at the Bridgeway Halfway House.

Hampton is serving 10 years for second-degree burglary out of Sequoyah County, ODOC says.

ODOC says Hampton has an “OKIE” tattoo on his abdomen and an “In memory of Mom and Dad” tattoo on his back.

If you have information on the inmate’s location, call the Department of Corrections Fugitive Warrants Division at 405-425-2570 or 911.

Do not approach Hampton.