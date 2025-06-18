Oklahoma County judge continues bond hearing for Richard Glossip

UPDATE (6/18/2025) — An Oklahoma County judge continued a bond hearing for Richard Glossip, who was on death row in Oklahoma for nearly 30 years.

FOX23 told you when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Glossip did not receive a fair trial and threw out his conviction and death sentence, ordering the State of Oklahoma to provide him a new trial.

The judge said she needs time to review transcripts from Glossip’s preliminary hearing and trials before deciding whether to grant him bond.

It’s unclear when those transcripts will get to the judge.

We also told you Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said the state will not seek the death penalty for Glossip again, but does still plan to prosecute him for non-capital murder.

(6/9/2025) OKLAHOMA CITY — State prosecutors have announced they plan to move forward with a new trial for Richard Glossip but will no longer seek the death penalty.

Glossip had been sentenced to death for the 1997 murder-for-hire case of Barry Van Treese.

In April of last year, the US Supreme Court granted Glossip a new trial.

Glossip has spent more than 27 years on death row.

On Monday, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says his office is not seeking the death penalty against Glossip because the man who admitted to murdering Van Treese with a baseball bat is serving a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

Oklahoma County District Judge Heather Coyle today set Glossip’s next court date for June 17th.