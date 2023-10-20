Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern running for House Speaker after Jordan loses third vote

Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern announced Friday that he would be running for Speaker of the House after Ohio’s Jim Jordan did not receive enough support in a third vote.

We need a different type of leader who has a proven track record of success, which is why I’m running for Speaker of the House. pic.twitter.com/updVLkDCGh — Congressman Kevin Hern (@repkevinhern) October 20, 2023

Rep. Hern said in a social media post that he voted to keep Rep. Jordan as the party’s choice for speaker, but he said the conference decided otherwise.

“We must unify and do it fast.” Hern said. “We need a different type of leader who has a proven track record of success, which is why I’m running for Speaker of the House.”



