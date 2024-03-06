Local

Oklahoma Congressman Brecheen's bill regulating government spending at border passes in House

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen’s bill, The DHS Border Services Contracts Review Act, passed in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The bill aims to regulate how the government spends money at the southern border.

“This bill is needed so that we ensure our border patrol agents are empowered to focus their time on defending the homeland, while we also safeguard Americans’ taxpayer dollars from potential waste. I am happy to see that this commonsense legislation passed the House of Representatives by a voice vote and I thank Chairman Mark Green and members of the House Homeland Security Committee for all their support,” Brecheen said.

