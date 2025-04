Agents of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) found drugs and a stolen firearm during a recent drug bust in western Oklahoma. In an OBN social media post, they agency says that they found fentanyl pills, powdered fentanyl, meth and a stolen gun among the items seized. They say that the bust was part of an ongoing investigation in western Oklahoma.

The OBN says that you can anonymously report any criminal drug activity by sending the OBN a DM on Facebook.