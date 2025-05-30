Oklahoma Broadband Office launches OBO Broadband Dashboard

The Oklahoma Broadband Office (OBO) has launched the OBO Broadband Dashboard.

“The grant programs administered by the Broadband Office are funded with taxpayer dollars and Oklahomans should be kept fully informed on how those dollars are being used,” the announcement says.

The dashboard provides data on the progress of broadband expansion, and is embedded on the agency’s website, according to the announcement.

It also allows viewers to follow each project, “beginning with the permitting and engineering phases and ending with service going live for new customers,” the announcement says.

“Information is available by awarded grant program, technology used, project status, and can be viewed by county, congressional, state house and state senate districts,” the announcement says.