Oklahoma Attorney General files complaint against CVS to recover lost Medicaid funds

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A complaint was filed by Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond against CVS Pharmacy to recover any lost Medicaid funds the company gathered fraudulently.

Drummond’s complaint accuses the pharmacy of violating Oklahoma’s False Claims Act by charging Medicaid programs higher prices than the standard prices charged to the general public.

“Oklahoma taxpayers deserve to see that their money is spent fairly and appropriately,” said Drummond. “I am committed to fighting corruption and will work to hold accountable anyone who tries to harm Oklahomans.”

The Oklahoma Medicaid program known as SoonerCare covers medical costs for Oklahomans with limited income. SoonerCare reimburses CVS pharmacies for dispensing prescription drugs using the lowest reporting price points, which is CVS’ usual price for the public.

From 2016 to at least 2022, Oklahoma alleges CVS knowingly concealed lower prices offered to Oklahomans and misrepresented its customary prescription drug prices to increase Medicaid reimbursements.

To read the full complaint in intervention filed in United States et al. ex rel Doe v. CVS Health Corporation et al. in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, click here.