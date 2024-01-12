Oklahoma AG monitors natural gas supply during cold snap

Oklahoma’s Attorney General says his office is monitoring natural gas supply and marketing activity during this frigid weather.

With bone-chilling temperatures in the forecast, Gentner Drummond said he wants to ensure Oklahomans are not exploited. “I am committed to protecting ratepayers from price manipulation to ensure fair costs that reflect market conditions,’ Drummond said.

Drummond is asking public utilities to notify his office if natural gas marketers fail to meet their obligations as specified by contract.

Drummond said, “I understand the natural volatility of energy prices during inclement weather. My office will be closely monitoring the situation and any suspicious activity will be investigated promptly. I will not permit unscrupulous actors to exploit Oklahoma on my watch.”

Drummond announced last year possible legal action against various entities he believes were responsible for soaring natural gas prices during Winter Storm Uri in 2021.



