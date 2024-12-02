Oklahoma AG files emergency petition on death row case

PURCELL. Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond wants the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board to meet on Wednesday for a clemency hearing.

The board said late last Friday it would delay this week’s hearing for convicted child murderer Kevin Underwood, after two board members stepped down.

Drummond says the board still has enough members for a quorum.

He filed the paperwork with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, calling for the board not to delay justice for the brutal attack and murder of 10-year-old Jamie Rose Bolin in 2006.

“Kevin Underwood is a deeply evil monster whose execution absolutely should be carried out without further setback,” said Drummond.