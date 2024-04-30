Oklahoma to adopt permanent daylight saving time if federal government allows states to choose

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma will be adopting permanent daylight saving time (DST) if the federal government passes a law allowing states to choose whether or not to adopt permanent daylight saving time.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt approved Senate Bill 1200 on April 26, which says “If a federal law is passed that authorizes states to observe daylight saving time year-round, this state shall adopt daylight saving time as the year-round standard of time for the entire state and all its political subdivisions.”

The bill’s author, Sen. Blake Cowboy Stephens, R-Tahlequah, said he is proud the bill passed.

“I am incredibly appreciative of my fellow lawmakers on both sides of the rotunda who voted in favor of this measure, landing it on the governor’s desk. Further, I extend my appreciation to Governor Stitt for his approval of this legislation that will give us an extra hour of daylight in the evenings during the winter months once the Sunshine Protection Act is approved by Congress,” Stephens said.

Stephens also thanked the principal House author of the bill, Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, House Rules Committee Vice Chair Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang and Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, for their role in advancing the bill.

“I have long advocated for locking our clock and have spent many hours with my legislative colleagues and various organizations to discuss the benefits of adopting permanent DST. Oklahoma’s future is looking even brighter now that we have this law in place, and I look forward to continuing the fight and working with our federal delegation to support the passage of the Sunshine Protection Act so we can officially lock our clocks,” he said.

To see the full bill, click here.