Oklahoma adds more padding at Owen Field after player collides with endzone wall

NORMAN, Okla. -- The University of Oklahoma’s Owen Field will now be a bit safer for players after a scary injury this past weekend.

The Oklahoma Sooners will add padding to the brick wall around the football field after receiver Keontez Lewis collided with a wall head-on last Saturday.

Some of the walls are padded but a large portion isn’t, especially in the end zones. Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said the specifics aren’t clear yet but they will add padding around the areas that are most vulnerable.

Lewis was injured during Oklahoma’s 44-point win over Kent State last weekend after an overthrown pass by quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. Lewis’ momentum took him into an unpadded section of the wall and he was carted off the field.

The OU coaching staff said they don’t have a timetable on Lewis’ return.

No. 6-ranked Oklahoma (5-0) will take on unranked Texas (3-2) at the Cotton Bowl for the Red River Rivalry on Saturday.