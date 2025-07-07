Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione to retire from role during upcoming school year

NORMAN, Okla. — University of Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione will retire from his full-time roll during the upcoming school year, ESPN reports.

ESPN said Castiglione’s retirement will bring an end to the longest-tenured run for a current AD in major college sports. He will stay on as athletic director emeritus.

Castiglione is entering his 28th year with the Sooners. Under his leadership, the program saw 26 national titles, 117 league titles and the Sooners’ move from the Big 12 to the SEC.

ESPN said Castiglione started the conversation about his retirement nearly a month ago. The emeritus role will allow Castiglione to work on special projects with the university, as he intends to live locally.