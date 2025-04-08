Okla. lawmakers push to remove mandatory 6 percent markup on retail products

It may come as a surprise to you that Oklahoma has a mandated 6 percent markup on things like gas, groceries and even some medications.

The regulation was put into place in 1949 and was meant to protect small businesses from being undersold by big companies that could afford to lower their prices.

State Rep. Steve Bashore of Miami said it applies to things like pet food, paper and plastic goods, baby supplies and more.

Rep. Bashore, other lawmakers and the advocacy group Americans for Prosperity say it’s now hurting Oklahomans and businesses.

“Oklahoma is one of only seven states with this mandatory markup on retail goods still in place, and it creates an uneven playing field for our consumers and store owners” Bashore said.

John Tidwell with Americans for Prosperity told KRMG Oklahoma is one of the top 10 states with the highest grocery costs and that this markup is part of the reason why.

“If you look at what our actual spending is by share of income in Oklahoma, we’re 5th in the United States... so really, really high numbers.” Tidwell said.

His group and many lawmakers are pushing to remove the markup and are supporting two pieces of legislation to get that done.

Senate Bill 638 and House Bill 1024

Rep. Bashore’s bill already passed in the House and is moving through the Senate. State Senator Julie Daniels of Bartlesville has a similar bill that has passed in the Senate.