The Oklahoma City Thunder are your 2025 NBA Champions.

Thunder fans who want to celebrate with the team can attend a victory parade Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City.

The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. and will last about an hour and a half.

Before the parade starts, fans can watch a team ceremony happening inside the Paycom Center. While the event will not be open to the public, you can watch online here .

An event at Scissortail Park will follow the parade.