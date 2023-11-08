OK Rep Brecheen introduces anti climate change legislation

Oklahoma Second District Congressman Josh Brecheen has introduced a bill that he contends will combat climate hysteria within the state department.

The Stop Climate Hysteria in Diplomacy Act would ensure that President Biden’s Executive Order 14027, which created the Climate Change Support Office at the State Department, would have no force or effect.

Brecheen said, “President Biden has used the excuse that climate change is an existential threat to create additional bureaucracy inside the State Department. The Climate Change Support Office is nothing more than a pet project for John Kerry to integrate climate change into all aspects of American foreign policy decisions.”

Brecheen insists with this legislation, Congress can eliminate a useless office and prevent the U.S. from prioritizing radical climate policy over national security.