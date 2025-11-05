OK Pardon and Parole Board votes to recommend clemency for Tremane Wood

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to recommend clemency for death row prisoner Tremane Wood.

Wood’s execution is currently scheduled for Nov. 13.

On Monday, our news partners at FOX23 spoke with Wood’s mother who has been advocating for her son to receive clemency.

Wood is facing execution due to his conviction in the involvement of the 2002 fatal stabbing of Ronnie Wipf during a robbery that occurred on New Years Day.

According to prosecutors, Wood participated in the robbery that led to Wipf’s death; however, it was his older brother, Jake Wood, who admitted in court to fatally stabbing Wipf.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said he’s disappointed with the Pardon and Parole Board’s recommendation for clemency in this case.

In a statement sent out by the attorney general’s office, Drummond stated Wood used several contraband cellphones to distribute drugs and participate in gang activity during his time in prison.

According to Drummond, a video was played for the Pardon and Parole Board that he said depicted a beating Wood had paid for and requested video proof of while in prison.

Drummond stated, “After this dangerous criminal took a young man’s life, he stayed fully active in the criminal world from behind bars. I am disappointed by the Pardon and Parole Board’s decision today but appreciate their thoughtful deliberation. My office will continue to pursue justice for Ronnie Wipf. We intend to make our case to the governor on why clemency should not be granted and why the death sentence, as determined by a jury, should be carried out.”

However, others, like the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty (OK-CADP), congratulated the Pardon and Parole Board’s decision, stating Wood’s sentence is the result of an unfair trial.

They also criticized the prosecution bringing up crimes Wood has been accused of committing in prison when they said he hasn’t been provided due process to defend himself against these accusations.

OK-CADP Chair Dr. Elizabeth Overman stated, “Tremane Wood is the subject of a state first denying evidence that should appear before the court and then retrying the case before the Pardon and Parole Board. The state has bungled Tremane’s case from beginning to end including making fraudulent plea agreements to obtain a conviction. Tremane was not adequately represented at court. The District Attorney did not make sure that the trial was fair. The family of the victim is asking that Oklahoma not execute Tremane and now the state works to reconfigure Tremane’s image in order to secure an execution. The state claims that elaborate illegal activity is taking place while someone is in prison, making a case against a person without affording that person due process. Tremane’s conviction is the product of a broken system. The death penalty is the product of that deeply faulty system which obviates justice under the guise of being tough on crime.

The Pardon and Parole Board rightly granted clemency and recognizes that justice at the hands of the state has been miscarried. The death penalty is wrong and executing an innocent man does not make Oklahoma a safer or more orderly state."

Tremane Wood’s case is now in the hands of Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt who will make the final decision on whether or not Wood’s execution will continue as scheduled.