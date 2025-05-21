OK House passes bill set to establish Reindustrialize Oklahoma Act

The Oklahoma House has passed House Bill 2781, which is set to establish the Reindustrialize Oklahoma Act and help revive manufacturing in the state and to support the $4 billion Emirates Global Aluminum (AGA) production plant set to be built at the Tulsa Port of Inola.

If passed into law, HB 2781 will create the Reindustrialize Oklahoma Act (ROA-25) investment rebate program. The act aims to provide incentives to manufacturers who invest at least $2 billion in manufacturing and help create at least 700 new jobs during their first year in the state.

Eligible manufacturers who achieve these goals will qualify for performance-based rebate payments through July 1, 2045.

“The Reindustrialize Oklahoma Act marks a generational opportunity to restore America’s manufacturing dominance and create meaningful jobs for our communities,” says House Speaker Kyle Hilbert (R-Bristow). “This is a direct result of President Trump’s America First economic agenda, and Oklahoma is proud to lead the way.”

Any manufactures receiving rebates from ROA-25 would be unable to receive incentives from the Oklahoma Quality Jobs Program and would operate independently of the program.

Representative Brian Hill (R-Mustang), the Chairman of Commerce and Economic Development, says the building of the new EGA aluminum facility is the first step towards bringing manufacturing jobs back to Oklahoma.

“This investment marks a historic milestone for Oklahoma, national security and the future of American manufacturing. As the first new aluminum smelter built in the U.S. in over 45 years, it will create more than 1,000 direct jobs and thousands more across the supply chain. Oklahoma is proud to lead in critical minerals, drive economic growth and build a stronger future for our families and communities.”

In 2024 Senate Bill 1447 was passed, which created the Legislative Economic Advancement and Development (LEAD) Committee whose job was to thoroughly vet large-scale economic development proposals.

HB 2781 is meant to build on top of that foundation.

“The LEAD Committee was created to give lawmakers the tools to vet big investments with clarity and confidence,” says Representative Mike Osburn (R-Edmond). “The EGA aluminum smelter is exactly the kind of transformative project we envisioned when we created the committee. It’s a bold step forward.”