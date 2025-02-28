OK Governor Kevin Stitt supports legalization of sports betting

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said he supports the legalization of sports betting in Oklahoma, but said it can’t just be something controlled by the tribes.

“We don’t have to reinvent the wheel here,” said Stitt. “There’s a market for this.”

State Senators passed three bills out of committee earlier this month that would start the process to legalize sports betting in Oklahoma.

“We are very serious about getting sports betting in the state of Oklahoma,” said State Senator Bill Coleman.

However, Stitt said the final grand bargain must include non-tribal entities being allowed to offer sports betting in parts of the state that is not tribal land.

“I would absolutely veto any of the bills that hit my desk that are exclusively giving a monopoly to the tribes. That’s not transparent, that’s not a fair deal. Not everybody could do it.”

Stitt also said he will support legalization if it collects fees that are higher than what is in place now for tribal gaming for things like slot machines and table games.

“They’re hiring lobbyists to come in and say what’s good for their sovereign nation and not what’s good for the taxpayers of Oklahoma.”

The general feeling at the capitol among those working on this issue is that Oklahoma has now fallen behind and revenue is now going to states like Arkansas and Kansas where Oklahomans have already been placing bets.

“I have constituent after constituent continuing to ask for this,” said State Senator David Rader. “We know we have constituents driving up Highway 75, driving up I-35, crossing the state line, placing bets and coming back in.”

The three bills pending in the State Senate will likely be changed and updated frequently even if they go to the House for approval later this session.