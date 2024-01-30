OK AG requests intervals for death row executions

OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorney General Gentner Drummond and Oklahoma Department of Corrections Executive Director Steven Harpe filed a joint motion Tuesday asking the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to schedule the next phase of executions at 90-day intervals.

There are six convicted murderers due to be executed who would be impacted: Richard Norman Rojem, Emmanuel Littlejohn, Kevin Ray Underwood, Wendell Arden Grissom, Tremane Wood and Kendrick Antonio Simpson.

Harpe claims that there are a series of tasks required of ODOC staff that is straining when the executions are close together.

Harpe emphasized that adjusting the pace of executions can protect the integrity of the process.

“The previous model put a massive strain on ODOC to carry out daily operations due to the time the employees spent away from their primary posts to perform the required number of drills,” said Harpe.

Harpe says this pace also protects the team’s mental health and allows time for them to process and recover between the scheduled executions.

Early last year, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals granted a request by Drummond to space out six executions approximately 60 days apart.

Since that time, the State has executed three of the affected death row inmates. Another is stayed pending a competency hearing, and two others – Michael DeWayne Smith and Wade Greely Lay – are scheduled for later this year.