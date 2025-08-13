Oilton City Council place Mayor and Police Chief on Performance Improvement Plans

The Oilton City Council voted on Tuesday to place both the City’s mayor and the chief of police on performance improvement plans.

On Tuesday night, Oilton City Councilors held their monthly meeting, with two items agenda items causing an uproar amongst residents.

The first was the proposed removal of Oilton Police Chief John Hefley and the second was the possibility of Oilton Mayor Patrick Kennedy being placed on a performance improvement plan.

Following executive session, councilors came to the determination to place a performance improvement plan on Mayor Kennedy and to retain Chief Hefley, but to place him on performance improvement plan as well.

While Oilton residents said they were pleased that Chief Hefley kept his job as Police Chief, they demanded answers of city councilors, as to why Hefley’s job was at stake in the first place.

“What has he done wrong?” asked one Oilton resident. “Or has he done something right and because he did it right, then it’s offended somebody?”

Another resident reaffirmed her support of Chief Hefley.

“You’ve been the best one we’ve had in seven years and I’ll stand by you and all you police officers. I have your back.”

No answer was given as to why Hefley’s employment was on the meeting’s agenda. Chief Hefley and he said there are certain things he cannot talk about at this time.

As for the mayor, some neighbors said they’re ready for him to go.

One Oilton resident said, “We’ve got a rotten mayor. Get him out and get somebody else in here willing to stand up for us, who’s willing to stand for the family and the department here.”

With the City placing both the chief and mayor on a performance improvement plan, neighbors stated they plan to continue to stand behind Chief Hefley because they feel he’s doing a great job and don’t want to see him go.

©2025 Cox Media Group