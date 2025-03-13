Local

Oilton City Council keeps police department

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff
OILTON, Okla. — City Councilors chose to keep the Oilton Police Department in place during Tuesday evening’s City Council meeting.

City Councilors had discussed the possibility of dissolving the department and instead using the Creek County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement, but chose not to take action on those agenda items on Tuesday.

However, councilors did go into executive session to discuss the employment of Oilton Police Chief John Hefley, Officer Dakota Andrews, and Officer Troy Ali.

Once back in regular session, they voted to terminate officer Ali due to alleged improper conduct and not following city policies and procedures.

