Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating after a trooper was involved in a fatal shooting on Friday.

OHP said troopers assisted Cushing Police Department with a vehicle chase around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

At the end of the pursuit, the suspect allegedly fired multiple rounds at officers. Officers returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect, OHP said.

OHP said the incident is under investigation and the trooper involved was placed on administrative leave.