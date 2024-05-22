OHP trooper charged with sexual battery following traffic stop in Craig County

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) released a statement on Tuesday after a trooper was charged with sexual battery following a traffic stop in Craig County.

According to OHP, Craig County District Attorney Matt Ballard’s office filed two felony charges on Tuesday against Jackie Lee Rhinehart for forcible oral sodomy and sexual battery.

There is an active warrant issued for the arrest of Rhinehart.

OHP said charges were filed following an OHP supervisor performing a routine check of dashcam video.

OHP said the video centered around Rhinehart making a traffic stop on March 13 while on duty, and then his “unusual interactions with the truck driver.”

According to the affidavit, Rhinehart initiated a traffic stop with a semi-truck on I-44 in Craig County on March 7 around 12:48 a.m.

The driver, a 58-year-old woman who primarily speaks Spanish, reported Rhinehart had made her feel uneasy and like he wanted to have a sexual encounter with her when he approached her during the traffic stop. The affidavit said he made non-verbal gestures that she interpreted as him wanting both of them to go into the sleeper of the semi.

The driver moved to the passengers seat of the semi while Rhinehart went back to his patrol car with her license to complete a warning notice. She reported doing so in order to be able to get out of the cab because she believed Rhinehart would attempt to get in when he returned.

The affidavit said the driver felt afraid for her safety and considered calling 911 or recording the interaction while Rhinehart was back in his patrol car, but was afraid of the potential consequences from Rhinehart.

Rhinehart returned to the semi and informed the driver he had just issued her a warning for speeding. The affidavit said the driver did not feel she was free to leave because Rhinehart told her to stay there before returning to his patrol car for a second time.

Rhinehart then repositioned his patrol car to be directly behind the trailer of the semi so that the cab of the semi was no longer in view of the camera.

According to the affidavit, Rhinehart returned to the semi for a third time which is when the alleged assault took place.

The driver said Rhinehart went back to his patrol car after the encounter without saying another word. She then got back into the cab of the semi and drove away.

An investigation including contact with the alleged victim began after that. Rhinehart is currently on administrative leave.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Tim Tipton said “Rhinehart’s actions are not in keeping with OHP’s core values of honesty, loyalty, integrity, respect, self-discipline, and professionalism. As soon as we discovered the potential for criminal or unethical behavior, our agency took swift action. Rhinehart’s behavior is deplorable and has no place within the organization. The public puts great trust in law enforcement and we strive every day to be deserving of that trust.”