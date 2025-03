WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is seeking information about a rollover crash in Washington County that happened on March 20 at about 11:35 a.m.

The crash was about half a mile north of Dewey on Highway 75.

OHP is asking for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact OHP Troop L. Headquarters at 918-256-3388.

Witnesses can also call Washington County Sheriff Office’s non-emergency number at 918-338-4001 and ask for an on-duty deputy or trooper.