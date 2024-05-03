Local

Missing 3-year-old boy out of Pottawatomie County found safe Friday morning

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

Walker Mangus (Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Update 10:30 a.m.: The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office said the missing 3-year-old boy was found safe Friday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a missing 3-year-old last seen near Tribbey in Pottawatomie County.

OHP activated a missing person alert for Walker Mangus who was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

OHP says he was last seen wearing a green shirt, camo shorts, black socks, and black shoes. He was last seen walking his Blue Heeler dog, one mile west of Tribbey, OK. in Pottawatomie County, east of Oklahoma City.

OHP says anyone with information should contact 911.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!