The driver of a semi-truck died in a trooper-involved shooting on the Turner Turnpike in September 2023.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has now released dashcam footage of the incident.

The video shows the driver, Alejandro Faudoa, rushing back to his truck from the trooper’s vehicle. You can see a struggle between the trooper and Faudoa before both end up in the cab of the truck. After a moment, the truck begins to roll forward. That’s when gunshots can be heard.

