A passenger on a motorcycle was killed in a crash late Tuesday night in Sequoyah County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Bobbi O’Bryan of Muldrow was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, 3 miles south of Roland.

The driver, Jim O’Bryan, 61 of Muldrow, was transported to Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

He was admitted in stable condition with face head injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the crash in under investigation.