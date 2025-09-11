OHP, ODOT clear out 1 million pounds of trash from homeless encampments

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. Mark Southall spoke to reports about Operation SAFE Thursday near HWY 75 and Peoria. Southall was speaking at one of the homeless encampments that was cleared out by OHP and ODOT.

OHP and the department of transportation have now cleared out over 1 million pounds of trash from the homeless encampments around state highways and interstates. Southall said they’ve talked to several hundred homeless people and offered services, but only one has accepted help.

If homeless people keep coming back to these encampments, they have three options, which are moving off state-owned property, going to treatment or a housing facility, or jail.

There have been zero arrests since Operation SAFE began, and Southall said arrests are not their mission. The mission is public safety because the high-speed traffic around these encampments can be dangerous.

OHP has cleared out 64 encampments in seven days but said these camps could reappear after troopers leave the area.

“The long-term goal is that these encampments don’t become occupied again, and out troopers will continue to do periodic checks on these, and hopefully the homeless realizes that camping on state property is not worth their time because they are not going to be allow the time to set up an official camp,” Southall said.

The lieutenant said there are still more camps to clear out, and one, just north of Peoria and HWY 75, is over a mile-and-a-half long.