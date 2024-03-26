OHP investigating Kay County crash that killed 1 construction worker, hurt 2

KAY COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash early Monday morning 2 miles north of Tonkawa in Kay County.

According to OHP, 19-year-old Jacob Matuszczak, a construction worker, was pronounced dead at the scene by Tonkawa Fire.

Two other construction workers were also hurt as a result of the crash including a 19-year-old man who was admitted in critical condition.

According to OHP on Facebook, a car with four people inside hit the three construction workers who were working on a bridge embankment off the roadway.

OHP had said it appeared the driver, later identified as a 17-year-old, had fallen asleep.

OHP said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated.

OHP said the official cause of the crash is still under investigation.

OHP’s Facebook post about the crash can be seen below.